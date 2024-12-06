The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the dismissal of 18 senior police officers for gross misconduct and unprofessional acts.

It also demoted 19 other officers and punished two Assistant Inspectors General of Police ((AIG) for refusal to carry out lawful instructions and for negligence.

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ani said the 18 officers were dismissed after a rigorous consideration of pending disciplinary matters before the commission.

He listed the number of those affected and their ranks as 10 ASP, six DSP, two CSP and one superintendent.

Mr Ani said the commission took the decisions during its last segment of its first Plenary Meeting in Abuja.

“The Commission, after rigorous consideration of the Pending Disciplinary Matters before it, approved the dismissal of Eighteen (18) senior Police Officers which comprised ten Assistant Superintendents, six Deputy Superintendents, two Chief Superintendents and one Superintendent.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The Commission also approved the reduction in ranks of Nineteen other senior Police Officers, one Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and thirteen Assistant Superintendents.

“Two Assistant Inspectors General of Police also received some punishments, one, punishment of reprimand for refusal to carry out lawful instructions and the other, letter of warning for negligence,” the statement said.

Read the full PSC statement below

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION

PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT

PRESS RELEASE

PSC DISMISSES 18 SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS REDUCES THE RANKS OF 19 OTHERS AS IT MOVES TO CURB MISCONDUCT IN THE SERVICE – warns Officers to operate within established rules and regulations

The Police Service Commission rose from the last segment of its first Plenary Meeting in Abuja, with far reaching decisions on one hundred and nine (110) Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM), and twenty three (23) Appeals and petition cases with thirteen (13) court judgements seeking for compliance

The Commission had earlier considered and approved recommendations on several promotion matters which had since been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.

The Plenary Meeting was chaired by Commission Chairman DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni and had DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, fdc, Honourable Commissioner and Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani also present.

The Commission after rigorous consideration of the Pending Disciplinary Matters before it, approved the dismissal of Eighteen (18) senior Police Officers which comprised ten Assistant Superintendents, six Deputy Superintendents, two Chief Superintendents and one Superintendent.

The Commission also approved the reduction in ranks of Nineteen other senior Police Officers, one Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and thirteen Assistant Superintendents.

Two Assistant Inspectors General of Police also received some punishments, one, punishment of reprimand for refusal to carry out lawful instructions and the other, letter of warning for negligence.

Several other Officers found culpable received different punishments including, severe Reprimand, Reprimand and letter of warning.

Most of the Officers dismissed are also to be prosecuted by the Legal Unit of the Nigeria Police Force. Three pending Disciplinary matters were stepped down with a request for further information from the Inspector General of Police.

The Commission also considered 23 Appeals and petitions and nine legal matters/court judgements.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Argungu said the Commission will henceforth consider Police Disciplinary matters with dispatch so as to free Police Officers who are not found wanting to continue with their career progression and those found culpable to serve their punishments.

He warned that the Commission will not spare Police Officers who indulge in civil matters like land disputes, marital issues and rent related disputes.

DIG Argungu said the courts should be allowed to do their duties while the Police should pay more attention to criminal matters and threats to life.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

Friday, December 6th 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

