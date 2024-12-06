Ahead of Tuesday’s planned protest against the remand of human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, by an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate court for allegedly defaming Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN),

the Ekiti State Police Command on Friday banned ‘illegal’ gatherings and protests in the state.

Mr Farotimi was accused of authoring and publishing a book titled: “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System,” which alleged that Mr Babalola corrupted the Supreme Court to procure a fraudulent judgement in the service of his clients.

However, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore, is calling for protests in Lagos, Abuja and Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, 10 December, the same day the court slated for the hearing of bail application filed by Mr Farotimi’s legal team.

Police order

A statement from the Ekiti police spokesman, Abutu Sunday, a deputy superintendent of police, said to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and ensure the safety of lives and property of all and sundry, the police have banned any form of protest in the state.

The statement reads in part: “Any form of unlawful gathering, demonstration or protest is unacceptable as intelligence report available has it that some unscrupulous individuals have planned to hide under this protest to hijack it and unleash mayhem and create apprehension in the state.

“The Command, under the leadership of CP Akinwale Kunle Adeniran,mni, is assuring everyone of adequate security during and after this Ember months period while seeking for more supports, collaboration and obedience to law and order.

“In view of this, the Command, to sustain the peace, Parents and Guardians are therefore implored to advise their wards to shun any act that is inimical to the peace and security of the State, as anyone who runs foul of this directive will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Use of fireworks

Meanwhile, apart from banning protests, the police have also announced a ban on the use of fireworks in the state during the Yuletide period and beyond, noting that the “use of the various fireworks at times creates panic and confusion as it could be difficult to differentiate their sounds from the real gunshot sound.”

The statement further added: “The Command has also placed a ban on the sales and use of fireworks, knockouts and firecrackers in the state, as these are capable of causing security threat, distractions, unnecessary apprehension and health-related issues.

“The Command, therefore, enjoins all residents to be Security conscious and to promptly report any untoward incident or observation that may be inimical to the peace and security of Ekiti State to the nearest Police Station or Call 08062335577.”

