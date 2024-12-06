The Ebonyi State Government, on Thursday, said that 394 suspected cases of Lassa fever have been recorded since January till December in the state.

The government said 48 cases were confirmed from the suspected case and out of which 23 people died of the disease while 25 were discharged.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State announced this on Thursday in Abakaliki at the official sign off and handover ceremony of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as doctors without borders, Lassa fever support activities to the state government.

“Though we grieve over those that died, we give kudos to doctors without borders for saving the lives of those who survived the disease.

“The spread of this virus is believed to be facilitated by sociocultural practices, poor health seeking behavior, poor environmental sanitation conditions, lack of awareness and community engagement.

“We, therefore, applaud the splendid efforts of one of our international health allies and partners known as MSF.

“The giant humanitarian strides recorded as milestones of this team in the area of health and well-being of our people is enormous and as a government we are highly indebted to them.

“MSF became an official health ally and partner to Ebonyi State through the state ministry of health in 2018 and since then they have remained steadfast.

“Records have shown that this year 2024 alone, Nigeria has recorded over 4,726 cases with a very significant fatality rate.

“In Ebonyi State here, we have recorded 394 suspected cases since January till date, with 48 confirmed cases out of which 23 persons died of the disease while 25 persons were discharged home.

“As a governor, I am satisfied with the proactive, relentless and very tremendous efforts you have made in our health sector since your arrival to Ebonyi State in 2018.

“I believe that sooner than later we shall overcome and eliminate in totality the dangers of Lassa fever and with your constant backup our acceleration in subduing this deadly virus will be faster and better,” he said.

The governor implored MSF leadership to consider the “sincerest appeal” from the state and continue with the partnership “for the sake of humanity”.

He promised to offer feasible support to accomplish the set goals in Ebonyi State in order to eradicate Lassa fever.

MSF speaks on its intervention in Ebonyi

Earlier, Allan Godfrey, a medical doctor and the MSF’s field coordinator in Ebonyi, thanked the governor for creating an enabling environment in the discharge of their humanitarian services to the people.

Mr Godfrey noted that its intervention in Ebonyi on healthcare delivery had been successful, urging the state government on the need for sustainability.

“Within our stay in the state, we have constructed six health centres and other interventions,” he added.

(NAN)

