The police in Ekiti State, on Tuesday, arraigned activist lawyer Dele Farotimi on charges of defaming legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola.
This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Babalola complained to the police that Mr Farotimi defamed him in his book, entitled ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System’.
Mr Babalola’s petition prompted the police to invade the author’s office in Lekki, Lagos State, on Tuesday.
In a widely condemned move, the police drove Mr Farotimi to Ado Ekiti State, where he was detained and subsequently charged with criminal defamation.
The police arraigned him on 16 counts at a chief magistrate’s court in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, with the court remanding him in prison until next Tuesday, 10 December, set for the hearing of his bail application.
One of the charges states that Mr Farotimi had said in his book that legal icon Mr Babalola corrupted the Supreme Court to procure a fraudulent judgment to favour the latter’s clients, adding that this is false and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public.
See the full judgement below.
