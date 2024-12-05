A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old former convict, Nasir Garba, to 15 months imprisonment for stealing iron rods worth N350,000.
Mr Garba, who pleaded guilty to the charge, had been convicted of stealing in 2022 and released after spending six months in jail.
Following his admission of guilt and request for mercy from the court, Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel sentenced him without an option of fine.
Mr Emmanuel ordered the convict to write an undertaking to be of good behaviour as the court will not be lenient the next time he commits a crime.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Emmanuel, informed the court that Usman Haruna reported the case at the police station on 29 November.
He said that the convict and two others at large, trespassed on the complainant’s building site and stole N350,000 worth of iron rods.
The prosecutor added that the convict was caught with the said stolen iron rods while trying to sell it.
He said the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.
(NAN)
