Four members of the Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The lawmakers are Chinedu Okere (Owerri municipal/owerri north/Owerri west constituency), Mathew Donatus (Kaura federal constituency of Kaduna), Akiba Bassey (Calabar municipal/Odukpani constituency), and Esosa Iyawe (Oredo federal constituency of Edo).
Speaker Abbas Tajudeen announced the defections on Thursday after reading letters from the lawmakers.
The Labour Party became Nigeria’s third largest party last year following its impressive performance in the general elections. The party also won dozens of seats in the federal legislature and many seats in state assemblies. It also won the governorship election in Abia State. The party’s performance was largely driven by the popularity of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who came third in the presidential election but won in as many states as the eventual winner, President Bola Tinubu.
Details later…
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999