The Togolese Minister of Mines and Energy Resources, Robert Messan Eklo, said on Wednesday that West Africa and Africa as a whole will continue to explore gas as a source of energy despite concerns of climate change and the global plans of phasing out of fossil fuels.

Mr Eklo said natural gas as a source of energy in the region “is here to stay for a long time”.

He spoke during a ministerial roundtable at the West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit (WAECS) in Lome, the capital of Togo.

He described some of the available options like hydropower as “intermittent”, noting it only serves to its maximum capacity during rainy seasons.

“We will not be able to address the growing electricity needs -especially if Africa and West Africa start increasing their industrialisation and try to reach the 100 per cent sustainable development goal, SDG 7- with an intermittent source of power,” he said.

“You may like PV (solar), you may like hydroelectricity, but I’ll just give you two examples. In the beginning of November, Germany came to a standstill because there was no wind. 9,000 gigawatts off like that. Today you go to Zambia because there is no water again, hydroelectricity is also intermittent,” he said.

Mr Eklo acknowledged the need to limit carbon emissions, but noted gas is very much part of the region’s energy access plans.

“We have to do things to limit the carbon increase and the decrease in temperature,” he said.

“But we have to balance it. We will not be able to do it with intermittent power supply. I don’t think so, we will not be able to do that. So as far as we are concerned, gas is very much part of our energy access and energy transition.”

Energy transition

Countries, especially wealthy ones, have championed the phasing out of fossil energy sources and transition to cleaner energy such as solar and wind to reduce carbon emissions and slow down the rising global temperature.

Despite the plans, however, African countries have embarked on ambitious gas projects like the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, to increase access to energy.

African countries say renewable energy is expensive and that most countries in the global south are still battling with access to energy, making energy transition difficult.

Earlier this year, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, also advocated for a “differentiated” approach to attaining energy transition for the African continent.

He said energy transition is a very difficult subject for countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa because the region is still dealing with energy availability, which he said is linked to energy security.

“It is clear that before energy transition, countries must first attain security of energy supply in their countries. You cannot talk about energy security when it is not even available. In most sub-Saharan Africa, 70 per cent of the population don’t have access to clean cooking fuels,” Mr Mele had said in March.

