The police in Edo State have ordered an investigation into the circumstances that caused the death of Kaduna Eboigbodin, a former chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at a police checkpoint in Benin City.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Yamu, said the Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi gave the order on Wednesday.

Sources said the incident occurred when Mr Eboigbodin drove with his wife through Upper Sakponba Road on Monday in Benin City.

According to the source, the police stopped Mr Eboigbodin and demanded his vehicle particulars, which he provided.

The source said, however, that a discrepancy in the documents sparked a heated argument, as the police were said to have accused him of driving a stolen vehicle.

The source said the police operatives allegedly ordered him to drive to their station, which Mr Eboigbodin refused, demanding to know his offence.

The situation degenerated into arguments, and Mr Eboigbodin, who had become infuriated, slumped on the spot.

It was gathered that the police officers fled the scene, leaving Mr Eboigbodin’s wife to rush him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Mr Yamu, said the police command received, with great concern, news of Mr Eboigbodin’s death.

Mr Yamu, a superintendent of police, quoted the police commissioner as saying the police would investigate “issues of unprofessional conduct” in the incident.

According Mr Yamu, the police commissioner commiserates with the widow, family, friends and associates of the deceased over the loss and prays for the repose of his soul.

“The commissioner of police noted the cordial working relationship between the police, civil society organisations, NLC and all critical stakeholders in the state and has, therefore, directed the immediate investigation into the incident.

“The Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice prevails in every situation,” Mr Yamu said.

(NAN)

