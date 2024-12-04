The Senate will on Thursday meet with a delegation of the federal government to resolve the concerns raised on the tax reform bills currently being reviewed by the National Assembly.
The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who is currently presiding over Wednesday’s plenary, said this on Wednesday.
Mr Jibrin said the meeting will be held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, and that it is necessary for the lawmakers to have extensive interaction with the government before deciding whether to pass the bills or not.
He said the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, will lead the senators to the meeting.
|
Mr Moro (Benue South) is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Other senators who will attend the meeting are Tahir Monguno, the Senate chief whip; Adamu Ailero (PDP, Kebbi Central), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Titus Zam (APC, Benue), Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi North), Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West), Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) and Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East).
READ ALSO: Nigeria, South Africa operationalise advisory council to boost trade
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Justice to work with the National Assembly to address the concerns raised in different quarters on the four tax bills.
The bills have passed the second reading in the Senate and have been transferred to a Senate committee to conduct a public hearing.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999