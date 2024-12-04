The Senate will on Thursday meet with a delegation of the federal government to resolve the concerns raised on the tax reform bills currently being reviewed by the National Assembly.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who is currently presiding over Wednesday’s plenary, said this on Wednesday.

Mr Jibrin said the meeting will be held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, and that it is necessary for the lawmakers to have extensive interaction with the government before deciding whether to pass the bills or not.

He said the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, will lead the senators to the meeting.

Mr Moro (Benue South) is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other senators who will attend the meeting are Tahir Monguno, the Senate chief whip; Adamu Ailero (PDP, Kebbi Central), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Titus Zam (APC, Benue), Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi North), Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West), Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) and Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East).

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Justice to work with the National Assembly to address the concerns raised in different quarters on the four tax bills.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The bills have passed the second reading in the Senate and have been transferred to a Senate committee to conduct a public hearing.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

