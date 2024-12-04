A group of African human rights and civil society activists have demanded the immediate release of Moussa Tchangari, a Nigerien journalist and human rights defender, who was arrested by security agents on Tuesday.

Mr Tchangari, the general secretary of Alternative Espaces Citoyens (AEC), was arrested by security agents who surrounded his house and took him to an unknown destination, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was endorsed by Dauda Garuba, director of the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD); John Odah, the chair of CDD’s International Governing Council; Yusuf Bangura from Sierra Leone; Toyin Falola, a professor at the University of Texas, USA; Dzodzi Tsikata, a professor at the University of Legon, Ghana, (Other IGC members); Musikilu Mojeed, editor-in-chief of Premium Times; Jibrin Ibrahim, chairman, Editorial Board of Premium Times; Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, executive director of CISLAC; Abubakar Mohammed, director, Centre for Democratic Research and Training; Okello Oculi, a professor and human rights defender in Uganda; Massaud Omar, a professor at Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria and YZ Ya’u, the executive director, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD).

The group said Mr Moussa has over twenty years of experience in journalism and civil society activism and has been a pillar in defending citizens’ rights and interests.

The reason for his arrest is not clear as of the time of this report. But it is well known that the junta that took over power in Niger last year has tightened restrictions on the media and information space.

The group of African Human Rights activists said Mr Tchangari was arrested on his return from Abuja, Nigeria, where he had attended the meeting of the International Governing Council of the CDD where he is a member.

He also participated with friends and comrades in a symposium celebrating the 70th birthday anniversary of his friend and comrade, Jibrin Ibrahim, on Monday.

Previously, Mr Tchangari had attended an African Seminar in Abidjan focused on humanitarian action in West Africa in times of terrorism. His passion for a peaceful, democratic West Africa free from neo-colonial control is well known, the group noted.

Currently, Mr Moussa teaches a course on human rights at the Niamey Police Academy and his commitment to a free and democratic Niger, Sahel and West Africa is widely acknowledged.

“This is the basis that we in our capacity as African human rights defenders, journalists, civil society activists demand for the immediate of Moussa Tchangari,” the group said.

