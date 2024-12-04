The Nigerian Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources, Obongemem Ekpo, will on Wednesday join his counterparts from Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, and Togo to discuss approaches and opportunities for energy collaboration among West African countries.

The discussion will centre on ‘Bolstering Cross-Border Collaboration to meet the energy needs of the nations’.

Mr Ekpo will be joined in the discussion by the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, ECOWAS, Sediko Douka; Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Côte d’Ivoire, Mamadou Coulibaly; Deputy Minister for Energy, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Republic of Liberia, Charles Umehai; and the Minister of Mines and Energy Resources, Togolese Republic, Robert Mossan Eklo.

The session is part of the ongoing inaugural West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit (WAECS) in Lome, the capital of Togo.

It will be chaired by Kweku Awotwi, the Board Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Ghana, and co-founder and Director, Cen Power Generation Company.

The summit

The summit which kicked off on Tuesday evening was organised to foster collaboration to improve access to energy for West Africans, according to the organisers, Energy Net.

In his opening address, the Portfolio Manager and Head of Corporate Development at Energy Net, Abdoulaye Sylla, noted that the summit marks an important step in collective commitment to seize available opportunities to transform the energy system.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Sylla also suggested three priorities to transform West Africa into a pioneering region in the field of clean and affordable energy.

Outlining the priorities, he said strengthening regional cooperation, promoting renewable energies such as solar, wind, hydraulic and biomass energy and encouraging private and public investment will help the region increase access to energy for the population.

“The interconnection of our electrical networks, the mutualisation of resources and the coordination of energy policies will allow us to maximise our collective capacity.

“It is essential to create a favourable environment to attract capital by strengthening governance, transparency and regulatory stability in the energy sector,” he said.

Other discussions

The summit, which continues till Thursday, will also feature conversations on scaling up renewable projects to meet country and regional needs, maximising the region’s gas potential, building robust interconnected power systems, off-grid project pipeline for energy access and exploring successful financing models and empowering the region’s youth to succeed in the energy sector.

The summit will also discuss successful public-private partnerships in energy infrastructure, energy storage, and energy efficiency to cut cost, reinforce energy security and meet the relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

