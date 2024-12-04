The Practice Manager, West Africa Energy Unit, The World Bank Group, Kwawu Gaba, said on Tuesday that West Africa’s enormous potential for energy has not been adequately explored.

Speaking at the inaugural West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit (WAECS) in Lome, the capital of the Togo, he said natural resources such as the sun for solar, wind (for turbines) and hydroelectricity, as well as new gas discoveries, all which offer “exceptional opportunities” have not been exhaustively explored.

The summit is organised by Energy Net, an organisation facilitating discussion, investments and collaborative dialogues on power generation, and sponsored by the government of Togo. The theme of the summit is ‘Empowering West Africa’s Growth Through Strategic Energy Partnerships’.

Challenges

Mr Gaba noted the increasing prices of electricity infrastructures, which, he said, can be subsidised when implemented on larger scales.

“If these prices are achieved for medium-sized projects of 30 MW and 80 MW, it is anticipated that for larger projects, price reductions would be even more important,” he said.

“The question is whether countries will return to national approaches of sovereignty that no longer allow them to fully benefit from regional energy synergies. Today, with the adoption of competitive processes in the growth of electricity generation in several West African countries, we are seeing an increase in electricity prices and an increased participation in the financing of infrastructures, notably PV solar plants.”

Collaborations

Mr Gaba, therefore, called for collaborations and partnerships in exploring and transforming these potentials into “real strength”.

“It is essential to act in a concerted manner while forging solid partnerships and mobilizing bold investments,” he said.

He said it has been more than 20 years since West African countries have been involved in progressive implementation of a regional electricity market in West Africa with a satisfactory level of execution of bilateral contracts.

He noted that the average electrification rate in West Africa is 56 per cent with some states like Liberia having as low as 10 per cent electrification rate.

He also advocated for states to adopt reforms that “create conditions of duty for the recovery of the energy sector and the financing of projects and programs for access to quality energy and low costs.”

Decisions, partnerships to determine future of 400 million people

Mr Gaba said decisions taken at the summit would determine the energy future and well-being of over 400 million people living in the region.

Despite the progress made to date, he said challenges for the development of the energy sector remain.

“This particularly worrying disparity between rural and urban areas slows down our economic development, hinders our industrial growth and affects the well-being of our population,” he said.

He said there’s an urgent need to mobilise significant funding and make massive investments in the electricity sector to achieve the goal of universal access by 2030, with sufficient supply of electricity and quantity.

World Bank’s initiatives

He said the World Bank with its initiative, Mission ‘M300’, launched in April in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), aims to mobilise “massive and innovative funding” to achieve universal access to electricity in the region.

“This initiative, which is part of our vision of a just transition to energy, combines investment, reforms, and technological solutions to guarantee reliable, durable energy and access to more than 300 million new people by 2030,” he said.

He said the bank has since 2020, mobilised more than $5 billion for energy projects in West Africa.

He said the funds have been channelled towards intensifying investments in renewable energies to strengthen electrical and geothermal networks and to support out-of-network solutions in the most remote areas.

“However, we have to recognise that our single commitment cannot bear all the expected results and the expected results. The current summit is proof that regional cooperation is essential,” he added.

