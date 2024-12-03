The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 706 ballot boxes and other election materials were destroyed by fire at its Ika North-East Local Government office in Delta State.
The commission disclosed this in a statement by Sam Olumekun, national commissioner and chairperson of the Information and Voter Education Committee, on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to Mr Olumekun, the commission has received a preliminary report from the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Delta, Etekamba Umoren, on the fire incident.
He said that the report indicated that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon as a result of a sudden power surge following the restoration of the public power supply.
Mr Olumekun said that the store section of the office, where petrol generators and other items were kept, was completely razed.
“Items destroyed in the inferno include; 706 ballot boxes, 50 election bags, 322 apron vests, three electric power generators, 140 stamps, 50 ballot box seals and assorted items such as envelopes, posters, forms and booklets.
“Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities,” he said.
Mr Olumekun said that the incident had been reported to the security agencies and emergency services for a thorough investigation.
He commended the cooperation of the Nigeria Police Force and the Delta State Fire Service for their response.
“Ika North-East is one of our 25 Local Government offices in Delta State with 14 Registration Areas (Wards), 238 Polling Units and 131,747 registered voters,” he said.
(NAN)
