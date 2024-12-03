The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has approved the appointment of Peter Osadugba as the new Bursar of the institution.

According to a statement by the university’s spokesperson, Adegbenro Adebanjo, the appointment took effect from Monday 16 December.

Mr Adegbenro noted that Mr Osadugba’s appointment was conveyed to him in a letter dated 29 November and signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Charles Adeleye.

The appointment will be for a period of five years in the first instance.

About appointee

Mr Osadugba, 59, joined the employment of FUTA as Accountant II in 1995 and rose through the ranks to become the Chief Accountant in 2011.

He was appointed Deputy Bursar with effect from 25 April 2017 and promoted to the position of Director in the Bursary on 1 October 2017.

He was Acting Bursar of the University from October 2017 to April 2018 and June 2019 to July 2019.

A native of Akure in Ondo State, he completed his secondary education at Aquinas College, Akure, where he graduated in 1983.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Ilorin in 1992. There, he was a University Scholar on a Federal Government Scholarship for academic excellence in his first year.

In 1999, he obtained a master’s degree in business administration at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Mr Osadugba is a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Between 1993 and 1996, he worked at Theophilus Ashaolu & Co (Chartered Accountants) in Kaduna as a graduate trainee.

He has served as head of Budget and Expenditure Control, Treasury/ Cash Office, Loans and Advances, Final Accounts and Accounts Payable/Creditors, all under the Bursary Department.

