No fewer than 120,000 individuals in Lagos State are currently receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy, with a particular focus on children, adolescents, and other vulnerable groups, according to the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA).
Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is a treatment for people infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) using anti-HIV drugs.
Speaking on Monday at a press briefing for a week of activity in commemoration of the 2024 World AIDS Day, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LSACA, Folakemi Animashaun, noted that the progress with treatment reflects the agency’s strides in the fight against HIV, advancing toward the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.
These targets aim to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those who know their status are on treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment have suppressed viral loads.
Ms Animashaun added that LSACA has reached over 1million people with HIV through prevention education and testing services, according to a statement on the Lagos state government’s Facebook page.
Breakdown
Giving more details, Ms Animashaun stated that of the 120,000 people living with HIV in the state, 340 children aged one to four lived with the condition, while 879 were between the ages of five and nine.
She noted that 2,077 adolescents in the state were living with HIV, emphasising the importance of preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV to reduce these numbers.
“Let me follow up about the number of children with HIV. For children between one to four years, we have about 340. For five to nine years, we have 879, from 10 to 14 years, we have 1,442, and from 15 to 19, we have about 2,077,” she said.
Ms Animashaun also stated that the agency has developed a guideline addressing the intersection between Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and HIV, recognising the overlap between these two pressing public health challenges.
She added that the agency has also facilitated interventions, including mentoring visits to local action committees on AIDS and community-based organisations.
LSACA event
To commemorate World AIDS Day, she said LSACA organised various activities, including HIV testing services (30 November to 3 December), a novelty football match on 1 December, and a road walk for HIV prevention scheduled for 3 December.
The programme is themed, “The Right Path: Sustain the HIV Response and Stop HIV Among Children in Nigeria by 2030”.
“These activities are not just events, but opportunities to make a real difference in the fight against HIV.
“As we commemorate this year’s World AIDS Day, LSACA reiterates the urgency and importance of sustaining our innovative and inclusive strategies, ensuring no one is left behind in the fight against HIV”, Ms Animashaun said.
World AIDS Day is observed annually on 1 December focused on raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and advocating for the rights of individuals affected by the disease.
