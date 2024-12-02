With a mission to institute a culture of truth and verification in public discourse and journalism, DUBAWA is excited to announce a partnership with TikTok, a leading social media platform with millions of Ghanaian users, to combat misinformation and disinformation surrounding Ghana’s December 7 general elections. This innovative collaboration leverages TikTok’s expansive platform and DUBAWA’s media and information literacy expertise to empower Ghanaians with the needed knowledge and tools to discern credible information in the digital space.

With a strong track record in promoting media literacy and fact-checking across the country, DUBAWA, through the Ghana Election Hub and Media Literacy Campaign, underscores its commitment to empowering communities with knowledge and tools to combat the spread of false information during critical national events.

TikTok has also welcomed and is ready to champion measures against misinformation. These include partnerships with fact-checking organisations and in-app reporting options for election-related falsehoods. By working with trusted partners like DUBAWA Ghana, TikTok strengthens its efforts to create a safer digital environment for civic engagement in Ghana and beyond.

Project details

TikTok has launched an in-app Election Centre, a dedicated hub available in English, where users gain access to information from reliable election information sources. The rationale is to direct people to trusted information and invest in Media Literacy.

Additionally, the project will help the TikTok community separate fact from fiction by investing in media literacy campaigns. “Ahead of the Ghana elections, we launched media literacy resources in collaboration with DUBAWA, which include educational videos and fact-checking skills. Local creators have contributed videos in English and Twi, ensuring accessibility and engagement across our community. These videos seek to equip the TikTok community with properly identifying potential misinformation online, encouraging them to “stop. think.” before sharing,” Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, TikTok’s head of Government Relations & Public Policy, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Akintunde Babatunde, Director of Programmes, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (DUBAWA), said,

“Over the years, DUBAWA has tackled election-related disinformation on social media in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Senegal. We are excited to partner with TikTok on the launch of the Ghana election hub & media literacy campaign.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“TikTok is a key platform for advancing fact-checking and media literacy campaigns during the election. We are excited about this opportunity to collaborate with TikTok on the Ghana Election Hub and Media Literacy Campaign. This partnership helps ensure that voters have access to reliable information, fostering a more informed and engaged electorate. Together, we are making a transformative impact on Ghana’s information ecosystem and contributing to the strengthening of democracy.”

This initiative will train top Ghanaian TikTok influencers and creators on media and information literacy concepts, including understanding information disorder and identifying misinformation patterns. These influencers will collaborate with DUBAWA to create engaging, educational content for TikTok, addressing the unique challenges posed by misinformation during the election period.

This partnership is a significant step toward enhancing media information literacy among Ghanaian voters and ensuring a more informed electorate as the nation heads to the polls.

About DUBAWA:

DUBAWA was launched in 2018 as a distinct unit within the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), a premier African media think tank committed to strengthening journalism and fostering a free, independent media ecosystem through digital innovation, investigative reporting, combating disinformation, and championing media freedom to uphold democracy and promote inclusive development.

DUBAWA was established to reinforce the factual basis of journalism by integrating fact-checking protocols into the news reporting culture. In 2019, it expanded into Ghana and subsequently set up offices in other English-speaking West African countries, including Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia. By 2023, CJID had opened a Senegalese office to oversee DUBAWA and its Elections programmes. By 2024, DUBAWA further extended its reach with operations in Ivory Coast, employing full-time fact-checkers dedicated to combating disinformation and advancing media and information literacy.

DUBAWA is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network, a member of Meta’s Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme, a partner in the NDI Integrity Network, and an active member of the WHO Infodemic Alliance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

