The Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has explained abstinence from the strike called by organised labour over the payment of the new minimum wage.

The organised labour had called on workers to embark on strike against states who have failed to conclude negotiations with workers on the new N70,000 minimum wage.

The national leadership of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had proposed to commence a national strike on 1 December over the delayed implementation of payment by some state governments.

Workers in the Federal Capital Territory, Cross River, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Kaduna and Zamfara states had on Sunday concluded plans to join the strike on Monday to compel the authorities to comply.

However, workers in Ondo State did not join the strike following plans by the state government to begin payment of the new minimum wage when paying the November salaries.

NLC in the state said it has received assurances from the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led government to make good its pledge to pay N73,000 starting from this month.

Acting Chairman of the union, Ademola Olapade, told journalists in Akure, the state capital, that the chapter would not be embarking on the strike.

Mr Olapade, who is also the Head of the Labour side in the minimum wage negotiations with the state government, said all arrangements had been made by the state government to pay the minimum wage by next week.

“We are not going to join the strike in Ondo State because, on our side, we have concluded arrangements with the state government,” he said.

“The payment was supposed to commence last week but was delayed due to a sliding error, which has been corrected.

“So, by the grace of God, workers in Ondo State, including the Local Government (LG) workers, will start receiving their November salary with the minimum wage by next week.”

He, therefore, reiterated the union’s commitment to ensuring that workers’ welfare continues to be paramount to the union.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, during his campaign on 14 October for the November governorship election in the state, announced N73,000 as the new minimum wage for all civil servants in the state.

Although there had been delays in the implementation, the government gave an assurance that the minimum wage would be implemented from November 2024.

There was however a slight disappointment when November rolled to an end without the implementation.

