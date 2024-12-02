The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards 2024 has honoured six outstanding women entrepreneurs, including two Nigerians, selected from 18 finalists.

The award ceremony held on 29 December at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in South Africa, recognised the exceptional contributions of African women entrepreneurs across the continent.

The two Nigerian winners are Ifeoma Okonkwo, who received the Agri Entrepreneur Award for her work with Ifgreen Industries and Investment, and Temitope Mayegun, who won the Social Entrepreneur Award for her work with Avilla Naturelle.

Other winners of the AWIEF Awards 2024 include Mpho Hlongwane from South Africa, who received the Young Entrepreneur Award.

Thabo Makhetha-Kwinana, also from South Africa, won the Creative Industry Award; Creseldah Cassandra Ndlovu from South Africa received the Empowerment Award; and Ynes Hafi from Tunisia won the Tech Entrepreneur Award.

More on 2024 AWIEF awards

In a statement on Monday, AWIEF said the 2024 finalists and winners “showcased the remarkable talent and ingenuity of African women entrepreneurs who are creating opportunities, driving economic growth, and transforming communities across the continent.”

The AWIEF Awards 2024 ceremony was the culmination of the AWIEF2024 Conference, a two-day event that brought together over 500 delegates from more than 50 countries.

“The AWIEF Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the achievements of African women entrepreneurs, celebrating their innovative spirit and their significant contributions to sustainable development and economic growth across the continent,” it noted.

Former Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, was also presented a Lifetime Leadership Award “for her legacy of leadership and impact.”

AWIEF noted that Ms Pandor championed South Africa’s global influence, advancing diplomacy, peace-building, and international cooperation.

“Her visionary leadership continues to inspire generations across Africa and beyond,” it added.

About AWIEF

AWIEF is a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs across Africa, helping them grow their businesses and reach their full potential.

According to information on its website, AWIEF is dedicated to fostering the economic inclusion, advancement, and empowerment of women in Africa. Its primary focus is on providing support and development for women’s entrepreneurship across the continent.

Through the AWIEF awards, the organisation continues to shine a spotlight on the achievements of African women entrepreneurs, celebrating their contributions to sustainable development and economic growth across the continent.

