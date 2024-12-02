Erroneous killing of two artisans

We reported on Monday the tragic killing of two artisans in Edo State by a mob who had mistaken them for armed robbers.

The artisans, said to be welders, were returning from a project site at about 6 p.m. and ran to a house in the Amagba community to escape armed robbers who were chasing them.

However, residents of the community mistook them for the robbers and beat them to death.

Also, in Edo State, on Thursday, we reported that the police have detained a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

In the neighbouring Akwa Ibom came another sad news of the killing of a driver to a staff member of Chevron Nigerian Ltd by gunmen who abducted the oil worker.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Tuesday how the oil worker, Samuel Ekerenam, who owns a shopping mall in Eket was abducted by gunmen.

Still another sad news from the region, on Wednesday, we reported the death of five passengers in a boat mishap in Warri, Delta State.

The police in the state said that 19 people were rescued while one person was still missing.

Strike by magistrates in Cross River

Within the week we reported that magistrates in Cross Rivers State have abandoned courtrooms over alleged poor welfare. Details of the litany of reasons why the magistrates embarked on industrial action were published on Friday.

Besides magistrates, the Organised Labour in the state said they were set for strike over the non-implementation of minimum wage in the state.

Details of the date of commencement of the industrial action were published by this newspaper on Sunday.

Akwa Ibom First Lady Burial

The remains of Patience Eno, the late Akwa Ibom first lady, were laid to rest on Friday at her family compound in Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

This newspaper reported on Friday that the funeral was attended by eminent Nigerians, including former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, and Vice-President Kashim Shettima and his wife, Nana.

Others include Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his wife, Unoma, other members of the National Assembly, Governors of Rivers, Delta, Abia, Imo, and Bauchi, and former governors of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel and Victor Attah.

Mrs Eno, 57, died of an undisclosed illness on 26 September.

The burial was preceded by a Night of Tributes and Service of Songs for the departed first lady who had been married to the Governor for 38 years with six children and 10 grandchildren.

Rivers APC vows to remove Fubara

We reported on Sunday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has elected Tony Okocha, its former Caretaker Committee chairperson as the party’s substantive chairperson in the state.

Mr Okocha, in his remarks after his emergence, pledged that the APC would take over governance in 2027 by removing Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who may be seeking a second term by then.

