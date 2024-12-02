Senators host FG officials to discuss borrowing plan, budget financing

The Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by the Niger East senator, Sani Musa, commenced activities with an interactive session involving a delegation of the federal government invited to explain the contents of the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The government’s team comprised the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari; and other heads of federal government revenue-generating agencies.

During the session, the representatives justified the federal government’s plan to borrow to finance the 2024 budget despite meeting revenue targets.

Senate screens new army chief, Olufemi Oluyede

During Tuesday’s plenary, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read a letter from President Bola Tinubu requesting the confirmation of Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

President Tinubu appointed Mr Oluyede as the acting army chief on 30 October following the illness of Taoreed Lagbaja. Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, died on 5 November.

The Committee on Army, chaired by Katsina Central senator, Abdulaziz Yar’adua, screened the acting army chief on Wednesday behind closed doors

The committee is expected to present its recommendations to the Senate during the next plenary session, after which the upper chamber will vote on the nomination.

The House of Representatives confirmed the appointment last week.

Senate corrects errors in resolution to remove CCT Chair

The resolution last week for the removal of Umar Danladi as the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) resurfaced at the Senate.

During plenary on Tuesday, the upper chamber admitted it made errors in the resolution advising President Tinubu to remove Mr Danladi.

The Senate adopted the resolution last week for the sacking of Mr Danladi over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

The resolution was taken in accordance with the provisions of Section 157 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution, which stipulates that two-thirds of the Senate’s membership can advise the president to remove some officials. However, that section does not apply to the CCT chair.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, sponsored the motion calling for Mr Danladi’s removal from office.

However, during Tuesday’s plenary, Mr Bamidele said there was a mistake in the resolution and urged his colleagues to correct it.

Mr Bamidele said the Senate invoked Section 157 (1) of the Constitution instead of Section 17 (3), which prescribed that the Senate and House of Representatives can present an address supported by a two-thirds majority to the president advising him to remove a public officer.

The senate leader noted that the earlier resolution should also have been based on Section 22 (3) Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act 2004.

Mr Bamidele also sought the concurrence of the House of Representatives to the resolution, in accordance with Section 17 (3) of the Nigerian constitution and 22 (3) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act 2004. The House concurred last week.

Lawmakers pass bill on wheat production for second reading

A bill seeking to make it compulsory to include cassava in wheat flour production passed a second reading at the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill specifically seeks the inclusion of 20 per cent high-quality cassava flour in wheat flour by producers and importers of the product.

It was sponsored by Saliu Mustapha (APC, Kwara South Central).

The bill was read for the second time and referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture for further legislative action.

Tension at Senate over tax reform bills

The tax reform bills proposed by President Tinubu generated heated arguments on the floor of the Senate last week.

On Wednesday, Borno South senator Ali Ndume and his counterpart from Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, attempted to prevent members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms from being admitted into the chamber to brief the senators on the bills’ content.

But the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, ruled the duo out of order and granted permission to the committee to enter the chamber for the briefing.

However, during the heated debate that followed, some northern senators threatened to stage a walkout.

Speaking on the bills’ content, the chairman of the committee, Taiwo Oyedele, clarified that they aimed to lift the tax burden on 90 per cent of Nigerian workers.

Mr Oyedele added that the bill would review the sharing formula of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to reflect what is consumed within the states.

He also said the bills seek to remove VAT from essential consumption, education, healthcare, transportation, and accommodation to enable low-income earners to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The committee chairperson further said the bills also proposed to exempt Nigerians earning below the N70,000 minimum wage from paying taxes because they are classified as poor people.

The lawmakers will make a final decision on the bills at the Committee of the Whole, where the clauses of the bills will be debated and considered.

