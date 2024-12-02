An explosive planted by bandits has blown off a bridge in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

One person was killed in the incident that occurred on Sunday.

Residents said the terrorists planted the explosive during their mission to attack Unguwar Galadima in the local government area.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how several armed bandits were reportedly killed on Sunday while attempting to raid Unguwar Galadima.

Residents said the bandits went to the community on a mission to avenge the killing of their leader, Sani Black, in September by local vigilantes.

Mr Black was one of the pioneers of terrorism in Zamfara and a protege of the late Tsoho Buhari. He was also a close ally of the late Halilu Sububu, who was also killed in an ambush on 13 September.

Local sources told PREMIUM TIMES that bandits loyal to Mr Black carried out the failed attack on Unguwar Galadima. They, however, suffered casualties, abandoned several weapons, and fled.

But unknown to the residents, the bandits planted an explosive beside a bridge linking Unguwar Galadima to Dansadau town before launching their attack.

They had planted the material to check military movement to the town to repel the attack.

A local source shared a video of the incident with PREMIUM TIMES.

“There are soldiers stationed at Dansadau town; they can easily move to Unguwar Galadima, which is about two kilometres away, to repel the attack, so the bandits planted the bomb for the soldiers.

“But nobody passed through the route until a lone unidentified driver did, and his vehicle got burnt beyond recognition,” a resident, Haruna Isyaku, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Isyaku said there is fear in Dansadau and surrounding areas over the bandits’ use of an explosive.

The phone number of Suleiman Omale, the spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara, didn’t connect on Sunday evening when our reporter called to speak with him on the development.

