To mark the 70th birthday of Jibrin Ibrahim, a professor and chairperson of PREMIUM TIMES Editorial Board, a group of professionals and thought leaders led by the Africa Director, McArthur Foundation, Kole Shettima, has organised a symposium in his honour.

The symposium will be held on Monday 2 December, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja. The occasion will be chaired by Sanusi Lamido II, the 14th Emir of Kano.

Speakers

The keynote address will be given by Abubakar Mohammed, a professor and Director, Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training (CEDDERT).

PREMIUM TIMES Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, and the Director Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), are expected to make statements at the symposium.

The symposium will feature a panel discussion by Amina Salihu, the Deputy Director, Africa Office, McArthur Foundation; Chris Kwaja, Nigeria Country Director, United States Institute for Peace; Chido Onuma, the Coordinator, African Centre for Media & Information Literacy; Sam Egwu, a professor of political economy at the University of Jos; Yunusa Yau, the Executive Director, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD).

About Jibrin Ibrahim

Jibrin Ibrahim marked his 70th birthday on Saturday, 30 November.

Born in 1954 in Kano State, Mr Ibrahim attended the Roman Catholic Primary School in Sabon Gari, Kano, and continued at the esteemed Barewa College in Zaria where received a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science . He advanced his education at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1977 and a master’s degree in 1983. He obtained his doctorate in Politics from the University of Bordeaux in France.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He was a Professor of Political Science at Babcock University, Ilishan, and a Research Professor at the Institute of Federalism in Fribourg, Switzerland.

He is currently the chair of the Editorial Board of PREIMUM TIMES.

Mr Ibrahim is a Senior Fellow with the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD and was previously its Director.

Mr Ibrahim has lectured, published and consulted extensively on democratisation and governance in Africa. He is a well-regarded leader in civil society and was the Chair of the West Africa Civil Society Forum.

He was also a member of the Electoral Reform Committee established by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and has observed elections in Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, Togo, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia and Guinea for the Centre for Democracy and Development, Economic Community of West African States, the Carter Centre and the Commonwealth.

He was the founding Director of Global Rights in Nigeria, an international human rights NGO, and served in the leadership of several national and international advocacy and research networks of constitutional reform, electoral reform and civil society strengthening.

For over a decade, he has written a weekly column for newspapers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

