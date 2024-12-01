Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, will declare open the activities marking the 70th Anniversary of the Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the 2024 Law Week in the Oyo State capital on 13 December.

The week-long anniversary celebration will feature a series of activities at the Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

This was disclosed in the programme of the events issued by the Law Week and 70th Anniversary Planning Committee, headed by Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo (SAN).

According to the programme, the events will include a Jumat Service at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Memorial Mosque, Oke Ado, on Friday, 13th December, and an interdenominational service at the St. Anne’s Church, Molete, Ibadan on 15 December.

Babatunde Fashola, SAN, former governor of Lagos State, is billed to deliver a keynote address on the opening day, while the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Zacheaus Adedeji, will deliver a lecture titled “Tax and its Administration in Nigeria”, on Monday, 16 December.

Discussants of the lecture at the first plenary session will include Abiola Sanni, SAN, Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos; Akinmade Ajibola, Chairman, Tax Appeal Tribunal, South Western Zone; and Sola Awakan, Chairman, Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue, with Dr. Wale Akinlabi FCIarb(UK), moderating.

The programme also includes a Health Walk on Saturday 14th December.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, will be the Guests of Honour at the opening ceremony. The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice I.S Yerima, and Ibrahim Lawal, branch chairman, will host the guests.

The patron of the branch, Afe Babalola, SAN, the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Folake Solanke, SAN, who is the matriarch of the Bar), and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State,.Abiodun Aikomo, are scheduled to give goodwill messages.

Other dignitaries expected at the opening ceremony included Afam Osigwe, President of the Nigerian Bar Association; the president of the Customary Court of Appeal in Oyo State; the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal in Ibadan; the Administrator judge of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division; the Administrator Judge of the National Industrial Court, Ibadan Division; other Patrons of NBA, Ibadan Branch; and elders and senior members of the Bar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

