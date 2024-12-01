Several armed bandits were reportedly killed on Sunday while attempting to raid Unguwar Galadima, a community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents said the bandits were on a mission to avenge the killing of their leader, Sani Black, in September by local vigilantes.

Mr Black was one of the pioneers of terrorism in Zamfara and a protege of the late Tsoho Buhari. He was also a close ally of the late Halilu Sububu, who was also killed in an ambush on 13 September.

Local sources told PREMIUM TIMES that bandits loyal to Mr Black carried out the failed attack on Unguwar Galadima. They, however, suffered casualties, abandoned several weapons, and fled.

“They arrived in the community at 5 a.m. when Muslims faithful were preparing for the dawn prayer. They entered the community to get revenge for the killing of Sani Black; it was the second failed attack on the same mission since Black was killed.

“Fortunately for the residents, the vigilantes defended the community; they killed several of the invaders and recovered 10 riffles abandoned by the fleeing bandits.

“Two residents of the Unguwar Galadima were, however, injured from the attack. They are now responding to treatment at nearby Dansadau Hospital, at Dansadau town”, one of the sources said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: Four bodies found after terrorists ambush Nigerian security operatives

Soldiers stationed in the area also ambushed the bandits as they withdrew from Unguwar Galadima and recovered several arms, including an explosive device, another source added.

The phone number of Suleiman Omale, the spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara, didn’t connect on Sunday morning when our reporter called to speak with him about the development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

