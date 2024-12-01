President Bola Tinubu has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the successful hosting of the 2nd African Military Games (AMGA) in Abuja.

Mr Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, gave the commendation during the competition’s closing ceremony at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja on Saturday night.

He said the military had demonstrated the true essence of unity and camaraderie that transcends borders and strengthens the ties that bind the African continent as one great family.

According to him, the grand event has more than just a display of athletic prowess, it has been a celebration of the enduring spirit of collaboration, the pursuit of excellence, and the unwavering resolve of our militaries to stand together.

This surely invites each of us to reaffirm our commitment to pursue our shared interests beyond the fields of competition.

“The games we have witnessed are a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we unite, not just as soldiers, but as guardians of a shared destiny.

“Indeed, I am elated to witness not only the possibilities we can achieve when we stand together but also the strength that comes with our unity.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This platform has provided an extraordinary opportunity for me to participate, exchange ideas, and explore innovative solutions to our shared challenges.

“Supporting activities such as these are not just recreational, they are a road to achieving optimal physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” he said.

Mr Tinubu reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to rid Nigeria of security threats and violent crimes.

He also promised to use his position as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to ensure stabilising solutions and extending their efforts across the continent.

This, according to him, is a duty owed to the people.

He added that the continent must deepen ties across nations and foster a robust sense of camaraderie among troops to succeed.

READ ALSO: Nigeria emerges overall winner of African Military Games 2024

“The spirit of this collaboration is why this edition of the Africa Military Games is so timely, coming 22 years after the inaugural edition.

“I wish to commend the vision and leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the OSMA President, Major General Abdullahi Maikano.

“Their dedication and hard work, along with their teams, have brought this remarkable event to fruition.

“I also congratulate all delegates from the participating countries for their exemplary conduct and the immense display of sportsmanship.

“Through your professionalism and discipline, you have shown that you are not only military personnel, but also extraordinary sportsmen and women,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

