The troops of 6 Brigade, Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have destroyed several bandits camps and recovered ammunition in Taraba.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday in Jalingo signed by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Olubodunde Oni.

It said the successes were recorded in a series of clearance operations led by the Commander of the Brigade, Kingsley Uwa, across multiple bandits hideouts in Taraba.

“The operation code-named OP GOLDEN PEACE commenced after extensive confidence-building patrols, clearance missions, and stakeholder engagements, which proved effective in the northern part of the state.

“The latest phase of the operation began on 28 November 2024 in Takum Local Government Area (LGA), focusing on known bandit and terrorist hideouts around Lijam High Ground.”

The statement indicated that during the operations, several bandit camps were destroyed, and troops recovered 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one AK 47 Magazine, one handheld Baofeng radio and 2 motorcycles.

“To further solidify the safety of residents, troops projected force into the Akume and Ananum areas of Donga LGA on 30 November 2024, reinforcing the Brigade’s commitment to securing lives and property throughout Taraba State.”

The statement quoted the Commander of the 6 Brigade who commended the troops, urging them to remain vigilant.

“Together, we will ensure peace and security across Taraba State and beyond.

“This is our determined effort to ensure a safe and secure environment for the ongoing farm harvest season and the forthcoming yuletide and to ensure that the state does not become a safe haven for criminals,” the commander is quoted as saying.

(NAN)

