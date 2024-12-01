Nigeria’s Super Falcons delivered a commendable performance despite losing 2-1 to France in Saturday’s international friendly at Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers.

Ifeoma Onumonu made history as the first Super Falcons player to score against France.

France dominated possession early on, with Eugénie Le Sommer opening the scoring in the 29th minute, assisted by Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Amel Majri doubled France’s lead in the 37th minute. Nigeria’s resilience paid off just before halftime, as Ifeoma Onumonu scored in added time (45’+3), capitalizing on Gift Monday’s assist.

This marked a significant milestone, ending Nigeria’s 13-year drought without scoring against France.

The second half saw increased Nigerian pressure, with Christy Ucheibe’s shot sailing close to the top right corner in the 85th minute.

France’s Melvine Malard threatened with a blocked shot and saved attempt in the 87th minute.

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie sustained injuries in the 72nd and 87th minutes, causing brief delays.

An early controversy arose when Marie-Antoinette Katoto’s goal was overturned by VAR in the 7th minute due to offside.

Joe Echegini received a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct in the 66th minute, while Christy Ucheibe was also cautioned for a bad foul in the 63rd minute.

France introduced fresh legs through multiple substitutions, including Sakina Karchaoui, Naomie Feller and Jade Le Guilly.

Despite the loss, Nigeria’s Super Falcons demonstrated marked improvement, having previously conceded 10 goals without scoring in their past three encounters with France.

The final scoreline of 2-1 reflected France’s superiority, but Nigeria’s fighting spirit earned them respect.

The Super Falcons will look to build on this outing, focusing on their preparation for next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

South Africa’s Bayana Bayana are the reigning African champions but the Falcons who are nine-time continental champions are seeking to reclaim their number one position in Africa.

