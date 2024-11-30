Amidst the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria, the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg) has called for a shift in the nation’s approach to healthcare, advocating for prevention through lifestyle medicine.

According to the President of SOLONG, Moyosore Makinde, decades of research confirm that unhealthy behaviours, including poor nutrition, physical inactivity, sleep deprivation, and substance abuse, are the primary drivers of chronic diseases.

Ms Makinde, a consultant family physician highlighted this at a media briefing for SOLONG’s 6th annual International Scientific Conference, themed, ‘Transforming Healthcare Systems in Africa: Sustainable Lifestyle Medicine Strategies,’ being held in Lagos from 28 to 30 November.

Ms Makinde, who is also an international board-certified lifestyle medicine physician, noted that the increasing challenge of NCDs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and mental health disorders “have overwhelmed Africa’s healthcare systems.”

Importance of lifestyle medicine

The SOLONG President observed the need for a radical transformation in Nigeria’s medical approach, noting that “We can no longer just manage symptoms; we must address the root causes of disease.”

Ms Makinde outlined the conference’s central approach to lifestyle medicine, introducing the acronym, DREAMS, as a framework for health promotion.

DREAMS, according to her, stands for “Diet, Relationships with People, Exercise, Avoidance of risky substances, Mental wellness, and Sleep.”

“The lifestyle medicine approach offers a comprehensive, evidence-based strategy to prevent and manage NCDs. It empowers individuals to take control of their health and well-being, helping to build healthier communities across the continent,” she added.

Collective responsibility

Also speaking at the press conference, the Chairman of SOLONg’s Board of Trustees, Ifeoma Monye, acknowledged the significant work needed to promote lifestyle medicine and emphasised the importance of collective responsibility.

Ms Monye, a chief consultant family and lifestyle physician, noted that lifestyle medicine empowers individuals and communities to take control of their health

She said apart from the DREAM approach, “other strategies to focus include the social determinants of health, as well as the reality of climate crisis and communal clashes, without which our efforts to spread the message of lifestyle medicine may not achieve the desired transformative results.”

Lifestyle conference

The three-day conference will feature keynote speakers exploring various sub-themes on innovative strategies for improving healthcare systems in Africa through sustainable lifestyle medicine approaches.

The conference, according to SOLONG, serves as a platform for medical professionals and researchers to discuss advancements in lifestyle medicine.

“Over the coming days, we will hear from experts, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches that can help us integrate lifestyle medicine into mainstream healthcare across Nigeria and Africa,” Ms Monye said.

