A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He announced his resignation from the opposition party in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Obosi Ward, Anambra State, on Friday.

Mr Chidoka served as Nigeria’s minister of aviation from 2014 to 2015 under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He also served as Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In the resignation letter, Mr Chidoka cited the need to concentrate on his foundation, Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, as the reason for leaving the party.

The centre is a nonpartisan research institute and think tank dedicated to providing data-driven, objective policy recommendations.

“The Centre’s mission demands my full attention and requires me to take a neutral stance, free from partisan affiliations,” he said in the letter.

The former minister said despite his decision to quit partisan politics, he will remain committed to good governance and national unity through his foundation.

“As I step away from active partisan politics, I remain committed to good governance, national unity, and evidence-based and honest public service.

“I look forward to a future where I can once again contribute directly to the political landscape, aligned with the values I hold dear,” he said.

“I leave the PDP with immense respect and gratitude and wish the party every success as it continues to reposition itself as a force for positive change in Nigeria.

“I conclude with my lifelong mantra: our national aspiration of building a nation where no man is oppressed will be realised sooner rather than later. I remain hopeful of a renascent Nigeria guided by the spirit of Naija—that shared space where ethnicity and religion do not impede our collective aspirations for a great nation.”

He appreciated the leadership of the opposition party for allowing him to serve the country through the party.

