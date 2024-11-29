The police in Anambra State have arrested a couple who allegedly threaten to abduct and kill people if they fail to pay ransom.
The couple, Kingsley Okoye, 36, and Chidinma Okoye, 27, were arrested on Friday in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.
The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the couple was arrested in response to reports from Anambra residents that unknown persons were threatening to abduct and kill them.
The police spokesperson said the residents complained that the unknown persons would send them text messages and WhatsApp voice notes, threatening to kill them if they did not pay a ransom.
He said following the reports, a joint security team comprising the police and Anambra Vigilante Group, arrested the couple after gathering “technology-driven” information.
Mr Ikenga said mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from the couple during the arrest.
“The couple specialises in sending threatening messages to people and demanding ransom or they shall be abducted or killed.
“They all confessed to the crime and admitted to destroying some of the SIM cards which they had used to commit the crimes,” he said.
The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Obono, has ordered a transfer of the case to the Anti-Kidnapping and Robbery Squad of the police command in the state for investigations.
He said the accused persons would be charged to court on conclusion of the investigations.
