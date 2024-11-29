The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has announced that the much-anticipated malaria vaccination campaign will commence in Kebbi and Bayelsa states on 2 December.

The NPHCDA said the initiative is part of Nigeria’s continued efforts to curb the devastating impact of malaria, which remains one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in the country.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Muyi Aina, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Aina said that the malaria vaccine, which has shown promising results in trials, would be administered to children under the age of five in both states.

According to the NPHCDA boss, the vaccine is expected to complement existing malaria prevention strategies, including the distribution of insecticide-treated nets and the provision of antimalarial drugs.

He emphasised that the vaccine represents a significant milestone in the country’s fight against malaria.

He stated, “The launch of the malaria vaccine in Kebbi and Bayelsa states marks a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to eliminate malaria, a disease that continues to pose a major public health challenge.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to him, the vaccination will target an estimated 1.5 million children in the two states. Teams of health workers will visit homes and health centres to administer the vaccine.

He said that the process would be supported by both state governments and international partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF.

He urged residents of Kebbi and Bayelsa to participate in the vaccination programme, which he ensured was safe, effective, and a key strategy in achieving malaria elimination goals.

“The introduction of the malaria vaccine is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to reduce malaria cases by 40 per cent by 2030, in alignment with the World Health Organisation’s global malaria strategy,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ten things to know about new R21 malaria vaccine Nigeria received

NAN recalls that Nigeria has launched a new malaria vaccine, marking a significant step in the fight against the deadly disease.

The vaccine, developed by Oxford University and produced by the Serum Institute of India and Novavax, will be administered for free.

The health minister, Muhammad Pate, announced that Nigeria has received 846,200 doses, with an additional 153,800 expected by 26 October, bringing the total to one million doses.

Malaria, which kills over 600,000 people annually, remains a major health challenge in Nigeria, which accounts for 31 per cent of global malaria deaths.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

