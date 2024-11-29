Authorities have recovered the bodies of four security operatives who were among those ambushed by terrorists in Kaduna State over a week ago.

The four were among seven declared missing following the ambush on 18 November.

The victims were officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and were on an official assignment when they were ambushed by terrorists, locally called bandits, at the Farin-Kasa area, Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operatives of the NSCDC were attacked during surveillance and monitoring of the national grid installations at the nearby Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Babatunde Afolabi, in a statement on Friday, said that the four officers were part of the seven officers declared missing following the ambush.

“As of today, out of the seven missing officers, four dead bodies had been recovered, two men returned back to base unhurt while one personnel is still missing in action.”

Kaduna and Niger states are two of the states most affected by terrorism in Northern Nigeria. Several terror groups operate in the region and routinely attack communities, security officials, travellers, and public infrastructure.

Some of the terrorists were responsible for destroying electricity cables causing over one week without electricity in many states in northern Nigeria.

In his Friday statement, the spokesperson said the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, commiserated with all NSCDC officials over the incident and the loss of lives.

“Audi assured that the Group Personal Accident/Group Life Insurance will be facilitated to cushion the effects of the unfortunate incident on the affected personnel,” he said.

Mr Afolabi said that the NSCDC boss while paying a visit to some injured officers at the corps’ medical facilities on Thursday evening, saluted the courage of the affected officials

“He saluted the gallantry, bravery and courage exhibited by the operatives during the ambush, and pledged that the corps would cater for all their medical expenses and other welfare needs.

“He also condemned the bloody terrorist attack and described it as a brutal and devastating act of violence which must not be allowed to fester considering the number of security operatives that have fallen,” he said.

The spokesperson said Mr Audi charged personnel of the corps nationwide not to be discouraged by the incident.

He also urged them to pray for God’s protection, be vigilant and ensure that all safety procedures are observed in their fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

He urged members of the public to extend their full support to the corps and other security agencies in order to enhance the security of lives and property for the good of the country.

