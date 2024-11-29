Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, led wives of Nigerian governors and other dignitaries to the burial of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Patience Eno.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and wife, Patience, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, members of the National Assembly, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Alex Otti of Abia, and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi were also in attendance.

Represented by Nana Shettima, the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Tinubu commiserated with the Akwa Ibom first family and prayed to God to comfort them.

“To be sincere with you, we are all going to miss her, but who are we to question God? Our hopes and prayers are with you and the family,” Mrs Tinubu told Governor Eno.

Mrs Eno, who died of an undisclosed illness on 26 September, was buried on Friday at the family compound in Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

She was 57.

The late first lady had been married to Mr Eno for 38 years and had six children and 10 grandchildren.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

My wife’s last word with me – Gov Eno

In his vote of thanks at the funeral ceremony, Governor Eno thanked President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and the Governors’ Wife Forum for their show of love

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, starting from the President, Senate President, governors and members of the National Assembly.

“I remember that night preceeding the week she departed. She woke me up and said, ‘UB, I think I’m tired; take care of the children’.

“I promise Kemi, I’ll do the best to take care of them and I hope they cooperate with me.

“My wife was naturally beautiful. She needed no gold around her neck.

“Goodbye, my wife. God bless you,” Mr Eno said as he bade his late wife farewell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

