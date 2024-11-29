President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her unanimous re-election as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Earlier on Friday WTO General Council announced the reappointment of Mrs Okonjo-Iweala as its Director-General for a second four-year term.

The WTO, in a statement, said the reappointment takes effect on 1 September 2025.

This decision, according to the statement, reflects broad recognition of Mrs Okonjo-Iweala’s exceptional leadership and strategic vision for the future of the WTO.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, noted that Mrs Okonjo-Iweala’s unanimous appointment for a second four-year term demonstrates the trust and confidence the international community places in her leadership to advance multilateral trade for sustainable global development.

“President Tinubu is confident that her continued leadership will strengthen the international economic organisation’s role as a critical pillar of inclusive global economic growth and good governance in the next four years.

“As a committed member of the WTO, ECOWAS, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Nigeria will continue to support the WTO’s mission to foster a fair, inclusive, and equitable multilateral trading system,” the statement said.

Mr Tinubu assured Mrs Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria’s steadfast support as she consolidates her bold reforms, dedication to equitable global trade practices, and tireless efforts to promote international cooperation.

In a statement following her reappointment on Friday, Mrs Okonjo-Iweala expressed deep honour and privilege to continue serving as Director-General of the WTO.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust and support of the WTO General Council and its 166 members. It is a privilege to continue serving as Director-General for a second four-year term,” Mrs Okonjo-Iweala said.

In recent years, she said, the WTO has played a vital role in helping members navigate pressing global challenges, including the pandemic, conflict, and heightened geopolitical tensions.

“I commend members for their hard work and determination in achieving progress despite unprecedented levels of uncertainty and rapid economic shifts. As we look ahead, I remain firmly committed to delivering results that matter—results that ultimately improve the lives of people around the world.

“By promoting trade as a driver of economic growth and resilience, the WTO will continue to provide a collaborative platform for members to address shared global challenges. I am deeply committed to working alongside the talented and dedicated staff of the WTO to build a more inclusive, equitable, and rules-based multilateral trading system that benefits all,” she said.

In February 2021, Mrs Okonjo-Iweala emerged as the first female Director-General of the WTO.

“Her first term concludes on 31 August 2025. Her reappointment highlights the strong support for her efforts to enhance the WTO’s relevance and capacity in addressing the evolving challenges of global trade,” the WTO said.

