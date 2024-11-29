The Nigerian Army has confirmed arresting and detaining investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo.

The Army said in a statement on Friday that Mr Soyombo, the founder of Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was arrested on “an illegal oil bunkering site” in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Only recently, intelligence revealed the existence of a notorious gang of oil thieves noted for bursting pipelines and illegal connections for oil theft in the region,” said the statement by Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public RelationsDanjuma John Danjuma, a lieutenant colonel.

“In a deliberate operation conducted, troops trailled the criminals to an illegal oil bunkering site. In a subsequent operation carried out, troops swooped on the site, where arrests were made, including one Fisayo Soyombo who was also arrested at the scene.”

Earlier on Friday, FIJ posted via its official X handle (formerly Twitter) that its founder, Mr Soyombo, had been detained by the Nigerian Army jn Port Harcourt for three days.

“The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt has been detaining our founder @fisayosoyombo [for] 3 days running,” the statement stated on the micro-blogging platform.

The outlet said that Mr Soyombo’s gadgets have been seized, he had been incommunicado.

“The Army must preserve his evidence and truth. Don’t destroy the evidence. We insist the truth must come out. It’s in your custody, don’t destroy the evidence.”

Reactions

Mr Soyombo’s arrest has triggered a wave of reactions on X

Reacting, @OfficialEdoOsasB said that: “Nigeria is a Banana Republic filled with dictators. We’re not in a democracy. When Donald Trump called it a shithole country, y’all were crying.”

Ridwan Oke, a Lagos-based lawyer, noted that Mr Fisayo did a fantastic job to reveal the heinous crimes that are being committed by @CustomsNG but the Nigerian government is frustrating this effort with this latest wave of arrest.

“Up till this moment, nothing has been done to investigate the persons involved. He has done tonnes of work exposing evil in this country. The Nigerian Military has held him in custody for three days. He’s just a journalist trying to make this country work,” he wrote.

Another X user, Chioma Agwuegbo, a renowned feminist, expressed that the call for Mr Soyombo’s release from the unlawful detention is to the benefit of all and sundry because “we cannot be a country where people are disappeared by security forces.

“How many missing people have turned up in one jail or the other for no reason? Is this normal? Speak up now o; we don’t know who will be next.”

Rinu Oduala, a human rights activist, asked rhetorically: “Isn’t this madness? Why is the Nigerian army detaining Fisayo Shoyombo for God’s sake? What kind of country is this?”

Declining press freedom

Nigeria remains one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists, according to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which ranked Nigeria 123 of 180 countries in its global press freedom report for 2023.

The report noted that Nigerian journalists are regularly monitored, attacked and arbitrarily arrested, and “crimes committed against journalists continue to go unpunished, even when the perpetrators are known or apprehended.”

Nigerian journalists and civil society organisations, including Amnesty International and SERAP, among others, have taken to social media to call for Mr Soyombo’s release.

When PREMIUM TIMES reporter contacted Brigadier Onyema Nwachukwu, the army spokesperson, for comments, he said that he would send a press statement via text to respond to us but he has not been responded to as of press time.

Read the Nigerian Army’s statement in full here.

ALLEGED DETENTION OF JOURNALIST IN PORT HARCOURT, MISLEADING

The Headquarters, 6 Division, Nigerian Army has noted with utmost concern an allegation making the rounds on the social media by Sahara reporters today, 29 November 2024. In the publication, it was alleged that the Nigerian Army detained an investigative journalist in Port Harcourt. While the Division will not want to join issues with purveyors of falsehood and misinformation, It is important to put the records in proper perspective.

You would recall that the Division has scaled up its anti illegal oil bunkering operations with huge operational successes recorded. Only recently, intelligence revealed the existence of a notorious gang of oil thieves noted for bursting pipelines and illegal connections for oil theft in the region. In a deliberate operation conducted, troops trailled the criminals to an illegal oil bunkering site. In a subsequent operation carried out, troops swooped on the site, where arrests were made, including one Fisayo Soyombo who was also arrested at the scene.

The suspects are currently undergoing preliminary investigation to ascertain their level of involvement or otherwise. Therefore, his arrest is not unconnected with the activities of these oil thieves in the region. It is, therefore, important for media outlets to ensure the veracity of their information before they place them in the public domain.

The Division will like to reassure the general public of its commitment and responsiveness in ensuring the activities of criminal gangs, particularly oil thieves, are drastically curbed in the region. This, it is hoped will shore up oil and gas production in the country.

DANJUMA JONAH DANJUMA

Lieutenant Colonel

Acting Deputy Director

6 Division Army Public Relations

29 November 2024

