The Super Eagles duo of Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong have secured coveted nominations for the 2024 Best FIFA Men’s 11.

Lookman was selected for the attacker’s category alongside Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspur icon Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and 14 others.

On his part, Troost-Ekong was nominated for the defender’s category, alongside Arsenal defensive duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba and 19 others

The players that will be selected for the team will be determined by the votes of fans

In the past few months, Lookman, who was ranked 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, has been turning heads with his spectacular performances for club and country.

The 27-year-old, recently nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards, is a strong contender for the African Player of the Year Award.

The year 2024 has equally been a good one for Troost-Ekong competing in the Best Defender category against renowned defenders such as Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger, William Saliba, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, and Jonathan Tah.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Beyond Lookman and Ekong, there is also more to look forward to in the ninth edition of the FIFA Best Awards.

Asisat Oshoala, despite being overlooked for continental awards, has been nominated for the prestigious Marta Award.

Her breathtaking acrobatic strike for Barcelona Femeni against Benfica in the Women’s Champions League in November 2023 secured her nomination.

Only two African women footballers made the cut in the main categories: Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, and Zambia’s Barbra Banda, who plays for Orlando Pride in South Africa.

Both Chawinga and Banda are contenders for the African Women’s Footballer of the Year award, which will be presented in December in Morocco.

Algeria’s Yassine Benzia has been nominated for the Puskas Award for his exceptional goal against South Africa.

Voting process

Voting is now open on FIFA’s official website, allowing fans to contribute to the selection process.

The voting system is equally weighted among fans, national team captains, coaches, and media representatives.

The winners will be announced in the coming weeks, honouring outstanding achievements in football.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 ceremony will celebrate exceptional talent, dedication, and excellence in football.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees:

Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid

Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City

Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid

Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen

Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona

Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami

Rodri (Spain), Manchester City

Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired)

Vinicius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid.

Nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Aitana Bonmati (Spain, Barcelona)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Keira Walsh (England, Barcelona)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)

Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)

Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)

Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona/Chelsea)

Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Mariana Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona/Arsenal)

Naomi Girma (USA, San Diego Wave)

Ona Bathe (Spain, Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)

Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais)

Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit).

Nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Arthur Elias (Brazil, Brazil)

Elena Sadiku (Sweden, Celtic)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea/USA)

Futoshi Ikeda (Japan, Japan)

Gareth Taylor (England, Manchester City)

Jonatan Giraldez (Spain, Barcelona/Washington Spirit)

Sandrine Soubeyrand (France, Paris FC)

Sonia Bompastor (France, Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea).

Nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, Argentina)

Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain)

Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)

Xabi Alonso (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen).

Nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany, Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham)

Ayaka Yamashita (Japan, INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City)

Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Mary Earps (England, Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain).

Nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)

David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)

Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mike Maignan (France, AC Milan)

Unai Simon (Spain, Athletic Club).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

