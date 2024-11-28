Experts have called for a balance between protecting individual privacy and upholding public interest, particularly in the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

They spoke on Wednesday in Abuja during a three-day Media and Development Conference (MDC), organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID). The event, which ended Wednesday, was themed, ‘Navigating Global Shifts: Media and Technology for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Africa.’

The conference brought together media professionals, academics, policymakers, civil society leaders, and technology experts to explore how media and technology can drive inclusive and sustainable development across Africa amidst global shifts.

Privacy vs public interest

A panel session on Wednesday, the third and last day of the event, centred on the intersection of media rights, technology, and regulation in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The theme of the discussion was ‘AI and the Future of Media:Navigating the intersection of Technology and Democracy’.

The discussion also touched on the challenge of navigating the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, which guarantees access to public records, and the Nigerian Data Protection Act, which mandates privacy protection.

Researcher at Research ICT Africa, Zara Schroeder, said while the FOI Act is vital for promoting transparency, it can sometimes clash with privacy concerns.

“The Freedom of Information Act is essential for ensuring accountability and transparency, but journalists often encounter challenges when public records requested under FOI contain personal details that ought to be protected,” she said.

She further emphasised the need for ethical practices when dealing with sensitive information.

“Journalists must strike a balance between the public’s right to know and the responsibility to safeguard personal data. Access to information should not come at the expense of individuals’ privacy,” she added.

Also speaking, Managing Partner Hamu Legal, Saadatu Aliyu, noted the need to reflect on the evolving landscape of media, particularly in the context of AI’s integration into journalism.

She added that while the demonstrations earlier highlighted how AI can assist journalists, the increasing integration of technology into what was once considered the original source of truth calls for regulatory measures.

“As we move from traditional media, which already has established codes and guidelines, to new media with social media and smartphones, there is a clear need for sector-specific regulations for AI,” she stated.

She also pointed out that traditional media already operate within established codes and guidelines, which dictate actions like content removal or licensing restrictions.

However, with the rise of new media, including social media and personal devices, anyone can now become a media producer.

Speaking on developing frameworks, Ms Aliyu stated that it is important to protect privacy while ensuring journalists can still report on matters of public interest. She highlighted the challenge media organisations face when dealing with sensitive personal data.

“The issue arises when we try to balance privacy with the public’s right to know. Journalists should understand when and how to anonymize personal data to avoid violating privacy rights. In our current media landscape, there is a lack of conversation between media houses and data protection officers about these concerns,”

AI in Journalism

Managing Editor, PREMIUM TIMES, Idris Akinbajo, expressed concerns about tendency of some journalists to relinquishing their necessary roles, particularly story writing, to AI.

“AI should be used as a tool to make our work easier, not to replace the core responsibilities of journalists. When journalists simply transcribe interviews and hand them over to AI for story generation, they are relinquishing their roles as the author of the story,” he warned.

He emphasised that AI-generated content lacks the depth and nuances that human reporters bring to their work. “Journalism is about more than just facts, it’s about storytelling, analysis, and context. AI can never replicate that human element, and relying solely on AI for writing diminishes the skills journalists need to develop,” Mr Akinbajo said.

He added that there’s a risk that audiences may lose trust in a news outlet if they learn that a stories were entirely written by AI.

Ethical use of AI

The founder Dataphyte, Joshua Olufemi, addressed the ethical implications of using AI to access restricted information, such as bypassing paywalls to gather data.

He discussed the use of AI tools in investigating public interest issues, such as corruption and transparency, while acknowledging the need for careful consideration of privacy rights.

“We must consider the ethical responsibility when using AI to access data. While our use of AI tools may sometimes involve scraping data from paywalled sources, the intention is always to serve the public interest, not to harm the revenue streams of media organizations,” he noted.

The discussion raised questions about the future of media sustainability, particularly in Africa, where many media outlets are struggling to compete with tech giants like Google and Facebook for revenue.

However, the panelists emphasised the importance of cooperation among African media outlets to protect their intellectual property and negotiate better terms with big tech companies.

