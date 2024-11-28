President Bola Tinubu and his host, President Emmanuel Macron of France, took to X to exchange pleasantries in Pidgin, the street language popular among millions of Nigerians.

The Nigerian leader is currently in France on an official visit.

Mr Macron was the first to post his pleasantry on X. He welcomed his guest and made reference to when he was younger and was interning at the French embassy in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

“Na big honor for France, dear President Bola Tinubu @officialABAT, to welcome you for dis State visit as one big partner and friend of today and tomorrow.

“E still dey sweet me well well as I remember say I be young intern for French Embassy for Nigeria that time.”

In response, Mr Tinubu thanked his host, saying the two countries must continue to build their partnership.

“Merci beaucoup, President Macron @EmmanuelMacron. Na big privilege to dey strengthen dis bond wey join Nigeria and France together. E sweet me well well to hear say di memories of your time as young intern for Nigeria still dey inspire you. E show say di connection between our two countries strong and go continue dey strong.

“We must to continue dey build dis our partnership wey stand for mutual respect and equality, wey go help di dreams of our people today and create better future for tomorrow. Thanks for di warm welcome and fruitful meetings, my padi!”

Mr Tinubu left Nigeria for France on Wednesday for a three-day official visit.

“The Nigerian leader’s three-day visit, which will focus on strengthening political, economic, and cultural relations and establishing more opportunities for partnership, particularly in agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement and employment, innovation, and energy transition, promises significant benefits for Nigeria,” his office said in a Tuesday statement.

