Winners have been announced in the content creation competition at the 6th edition of the Technology, New Media, Citizens and Governance Conference (TNCG), organised by Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria and BudgIT.

Akinrinde Olaoluwa, a graduate of Bowen University, took home the top prize of N250,000 for his video content. Oladipo and Diadam Jona, who are also content creators secured second and third places, respectively, receiving N150,000 and N100,000.

According to the organisers, the competition received nine “impressive” entries, with the top three videos making it to the final round.

A panel of judges, comprising Nigerian rapper and singer Emeka Akumefule (Blaqbonez), singer-songwriter and producer Keziah Mallam, content creator Peter Akah, and educator and entrepreneur Anto Lecky, evaluated the entries and selected the winners.

In their remarks, the judges praised the creativity and thought-provoking content of the entries, commending the winners for their exceptional work in highlighting issues of accountability in their video entries for the three rounds.

The contest, which is part of the day-long conference in Lagos, is held in partnership with TASCK, a leading creative talent management organisation, founded by Nigerian rapper Jude Abaga (MI).

In her remarks, the Executive Director of EiE Nigeria, Opeyemi Adamolekun, said the content creators competition is an integral part of the TNCG conference encouraging creative and innovative storytelling to drive positive change.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

6th TNCG

According to the organisers, the conference seeks to examine the growing influence of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), on governance across the African continent.

Former Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo delivered the keynote address at the beginning of the conference on the topic: ‘Technology as a Catalyst for Political Action in Africa’.

Mr Osinbajo spoke at the 6th edition of the Technology, New Media, Citizens and Governance Conference (TNCG).

In his presentation, Mr Osinbajo highlighted how technology has influenced political action in Africa, citing the use of social media for #EndSARS protests in Nigeria and the Gen Z uprising in Kenya.

He said social media platforms like X, Instagram and TikTok have been used to organise protests, raise funds, and disseminate information in real-time.

The event featured other notable speakers including Head, Stears Open Data (American in Nigeria), Hannah Kates; Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation Technologies (South Africa), Mondli Gungubele; and Co-Chair, Africans Rising Movement Coordinating Collective (Kenya), Mutemi Wai Kiama.

In his opening remarks, the Country Director of Budgit, Gabriel Okeowo, emphasised the importance of leveraging technology to drive political transformation across Africa.

“This platform is dedicated to harnessing the power of technology to drive political transformation across Africa,” he said. “Today, we gather to explore how we can collectively leverage our strengths to engage positively with governments and play our roles as active citizens or institutions.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

