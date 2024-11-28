The Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID) has unveiled various apps that will aid journalistic practices and accessibility of information by people with special needs.

The organisation unveiled the apps at the end of a three- day Media and Development Conference (MDC 2024) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Monsur Hussain, the head of innovation at CJID, introduced the Audio Monitoring Tool, explaining that it will be used to monitor radio stations, which remain a primary source of information for many people, especially in underserved and rural communities.

Mr Monsur noted that the app features keyword notifications to alert users when topics of interest are being discussed.

He said it also includes transcription capabilities to provide written records of radio programmes.

“In most cases people believe whatever they hear on radio, without trying to verify and our aim is to debunk the misinformation that flies around from radio programmes,” he said.

Describing the features and functionalities of other applications were the CJID fellows, who provided information on how these other tools support the media to effectively and efficiently report stories.

Ayomikunle Daramola described the ChatJourno app as one that would fit into the house style of any media organisiation and provide data from credible sources.

Mr Daramola noted that the app’s components would be valuable for enhancing journalistic productivity.

“The app would serve as an assistant for journalists, in the areas of generating story ideas and story angles,” he said.

Abdulrafiu Izuafa, also a fellow, described the platform as a solution designed to enable people with disabilities to access news with ease.

“We basically want to create equal participation in journalism materials. That is making it accessible for those with hearing and visual impairments, focusing on underserved Nigerian communities,” he said.

He said the app has features such as the AI- generated video description, audio to text conversation, closed captions and translations into the three major ethnic languages.

Oluwakeji Onabajo noted features of the News Lab app, stating that it will help journalists in various areas such as reducing information overload, improving quality content delivery, fact checking, preventing plagiarism and increasing audience engagement.

CJID, with support from Luminate, had on 28 May inducted 15 journalists and technologists into the maiden edition of its AI-in-Journalism Fellowship.

The fellowship has a mandate to advance media innovations and support the development and integration of open-source civic technology and artificial intelligence tools that will be useful in driving democratic accountability and promoting ethical practices in the media and civil society ecosystem.

