The House of Representatives has confirmed Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, as the substantive chief of army staff.

Mr Oluyede was confirmed on Thursday following the adoption of a report submitted by the House Joint Committee on Defence and Army.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the commencement of the screening of Mr Oluyede by the committee on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr Oluyede in acting capacity last month following the illness of the former army chief, Taoreed Lagbaja, who later died on 5 November.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

