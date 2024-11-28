Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has appreciated President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians from within and outside the country for the outpouring of love, support and prayers for him, his family, and Akwa Ibom.

Mr Eno expressed his gratitude to the president and others at the service of songs held in honour of his late wife and First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Patience Eno, as part of activities for the funeral ceremonies held at the governor’s country home, Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.

Eminent Nigerians attended the event, including the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel and wife, Martha.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

