An Abuja-based lawyer, Bala Dakum, has narrated how the body of his 85-year-old father, Deh Dakum, was found after a ransom was paid to his kidnappers.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, Mr Dakum said he was yet to recover from the shock, days after the remains of his father were found and buried.

He said the octogenarian was kidnapped on 18 November at about 7 p.m. in their village, Matelem, in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau. He said the body was discovered on Saturday.

“I am a principal partner in B. I. Dakum & Co., based in Abuja.

“My dad, Deh Idi Dakum, was the Galadima Nyam in Tangur District of Bokkos Local Government Area in Plateau State.

“He was about 85 years old. On November 18, he was kidnapped at about 7 p.m. in our village, Matelem.

“His phone and that of my mother were taken away.

“Unknown to us that the abductors had killed him just about a kilometre away from the house that same day, my brother, Moses, kept calling his phone,” he said.

According to the lawyer, Moses eventually established contact with the abductors on 19 November.

“The abductors demanded for ransom, and we paid same on November 20,” he said.

Mr Dakum explained that before the payment of the ransom, Moses, whom the family had mandated to speak with the abductors, requested to speak with the captive.

According to him, the abductors claimed they left him with some of their men close to the village as they went back to a place close to Daffo, also in Bokkos LGA.

“When my brother paid the ransom, they assured him they’ll communicate to their gang, whom they claimed my dad was in their custody, to drop him close to the village.

“My brother left with the hope that my dad would return before daybreak, but to no avail.

“On 21st of November, he called the abductors and they assured him that they’ll release him.

“My dad did not return on 21st November, 2024. On 22nd November, 2024, my brother called again, but could not reach the abductors.

“On 23rd November, 2024, my brother called the abductors again, but this time, one of the abductors, who spoke to him, was hostile and asked my brother if he’s taking him cheap.

“He (the kidnapper) said the ransom paid was inadequate and demanded for more money but we didn’t pay any ransom again because at this time, we began to suspect that they were not being honest.

“However, few hours later, at about 9 a.m., my dad’s dead body was found in a farm just about a kilometre away from the house where he was abducted.

“From the state of his body, he had been there for days. His remains were buried immediately on 23rd November 2024 in Matelem village, in the presence of the District Head, Deh Sati Nder; the Bokkos LGA Chairman, Hon Amalau, and members of the STF who are also stationed about a kilometre away from the house.

“We communicated with the commissioner of police (CP) in Plateau Command, and he sent the DPO to the house who came and condoled us and assessed the area.

“He promised to report back to the CP for immediate action,” he said.

Mr Dakum said Matelem village, which unknown gunmen earlier attacked in February, is at the border and has a large forest spanning about 100 kilometres.

“The forest makes the village open to attack, and there is no adequate security covering the community, knowing that the same community is porous.

“The people of Matelem village, who are basically farmers, now live at the mercy of these criminals who can come in any time, attack and escape into the forest.

“Also, as a result of this, many people are relocating from the community in fear.

“My father was the pillar and the beacon of hope for the village. His demise leaves everyone in that community in abject fear of being attacked any moment,” he concluded.

NAN gathered that the late Mr Dakum was first kidnapped in February 2023.

