The Acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, is currently appearing before the House of Representatives Committees on Defence and Army for screening as the substantive COAS.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr Oluyede as the acting army chief on 30 October following the illness of Taoreed Lagbaja.

Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, however, died on 5 November.

Mr Oluyede, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chris Musa, and other top military officials, told the lawmakers that he enjoys “boxing and badminton” while reading his profile to the members of the committee.

“I enjoy boxing and badminton,” Mr Oluyede, a lieutenant general, said. The Co-Chairman of the Committee, Babajimi Benson, responded jokingly, “You said you like boxing; I hope you won’t box people here?”

Mr Oluyede was asked two questions regarding an air wing for the Nigerian Army and cooperation among the different branches of the military.

“The air support need of the army is tactical, where the air support must be available, while the Air Force, being the main player in that sector, gives the strategic support,” Mr Oluyede said.

His use of very few words to answer the questions prompted the chairman of the committee to describe him as a man of “few words.”

After answering the two questions, the committee went into an executive session to continue the screening.

Earlier, Mr Benson, in his opening remarks, said the screening was not about the qualifications of the nominee but rather to establish “collaborative efforts” to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

“The task before us today is not only to assess the qualifications and vision of the nominee for Chief of Army Staff but also to establish a collaborative roadmap for tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

“As a partner in the pursuit of a secure and prosperous Nigeria, this House remains steadfast in its commitment to legislative oversight and support for the armed forces,” he said.

The screening was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

