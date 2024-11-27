Gunmen have abducted three persons in front of the facility of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

Residents said the incident occurred on Tuesday night in front of Innoson Motorcycle Showroom along Onitsha-Owerri Road in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

The police speak

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the attack occurred at about 6: 45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the Anambra Joint Security Forces had begun an operation to track down the hoodlums and rescue the abducted victims.

“The (State) Police Command is determined and is already working with information obtained from the scene for the ongoing rescue operations,” he said.

Mr Ikenga urged residents of the state to assist the security operatives with “useful information” that will aid the investigation and rescue of the victims.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The spokesperson also dropped police telephone numbers and asked those with useful information to contact them for action.

Increased abduction attacks

Cases of abduction for ransom have been ongoing across Anambra State and the South-east in recent times.

Civil servants, business owners, politicians and even students have become easy targets.

Earlier this month, gunmen abducted Emmanuel Azubuike, a Catholic priest in Imo State.

The abducted victim was yet to be freed as of the time of this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

