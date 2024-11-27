The federal government has said at least two out of every three Nigerians are affected by one or more Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

The National Coordinator for NTDs, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Fatai Oyediran, disclosed this at the high-level advocacy meeting with commissioners of health from the 36 states and the FCT held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Oyediran said approximately 1.7 billion people are affected by NTDs globally, a figure more than three times the number of people affected by HIV, TB and malaria.

He noted that Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation accounts for about 50 per cent of NTDs burden in Africa and 25 per cent globally.

“These diseases are linked to poverty, unsafe water, poor sanitation, substandard housing, reservoirs for insects and other disease vectors, while the most vulnerable are children and women,” he said.

Neglected Tropical Diseases

NTDs are a diverse group of conditions caused by various pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), these diseases primarily affect impoverished communities in tropical areas, though some have a much larger geographical distribution.

Some NTDs include Buruli ulcer, Chagas disease, dengue and chikungunya, leishmaniasis, leprosy, Noma, and lymphatic filariasis, among others.

Public health challenges

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, highlighted significant health challenges Nigeria faces as a nation with over 220 million people.

Mr Salako said NTDs is one of those health challenges which continue to affect millions of Nigerians, particularly those in vulnerable, rural, and marginalised communities.

“These diseases not only cause significant physical suffering but also contribute to social stigma and economic hardship, perpetuating the cycle of poverty,” he said.

Mr Salako emphasised the need for effective public health systems to address these challenges, stressing that prevention, health promotion, and resource optimisation are critical.

“In many countries including Nigeria, public health systems face the challenge of scarce resources,” he said.

“With limited budgets, infrastructure, and personnel, it becomes crucial to maximise the impact of every resource available.”

He said the integration of public health activities is not just a strategy for resource optimisation but an essential approach for addressing the complex and interconnected health challenges Nigeria faces today.

Call for advocacy and funding

In her remarks, the mandate secretary for the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Adedolapo Fasawe, emphasised the need for enhanced advocacy efforts to effectively combat NTDs in Nigeria.

Ms Fasawe noted that sustained awareness campaigns, community engagement, and stakeholder collaboration are critical to addressing the challenges posed by these diseases and achieving significant progress in their prevention and control.

Similarly, Director of public health at the ministry of health, Chukwuma Anyaike, highlighted the importance of increased funding to tackle NTDs.

Mr Anyaike said “We need to assess budget contributions from states governments, federal government and implementing partners,” he said.

“And if there is any gap in funding, we can reach out to the private sector and then put everything together.”

