The World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa Regional Director-elect, Faustine Ndugulile, is dead.

Mr Ndugulile, a Tanzanian politician and renowned public health expert, died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 55

In August 2024, he was elected as the next regional director for the WHO African region, and was set to succeed Matshidiso Moeti, who served in the role for two terms.

African Member States voted to nominate Mr Ndugulile during the 74th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa, held in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.

His nomination was scheduled to be submitted for appointment by the 156th session of the WHO Executive Board, which takes place in February 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Condolences

Tributes have poured in from global leaders, WHO officials, and Tanzanian authorities, all expressing shock and sadness at the sudden passing of Mr Ndugulile.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, took to his X handle to mourn the loss.

Mr Ghebreyesus wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Faustine Ndugulile, @WHOAFRO Regional Director-elect.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and the parliament and people of #Tanzania.”

The current WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti also expressed her condolences.

“I’m deeply saddened and shocked about the sudden passing of Faustine Ndugulile, @WHOAFRO Regional Director-elect. It’s an immense loss.

“My entire team @WHOAFRO and I send our sincere & heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the government and the people of Tanzania,” she posted.

Similarly, WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Walter Mulombo, on his X handle said, “We didn’t need this now. We are devastated. Sad news for Africa and the world. We give glory to Almighty God because only Him knows why. We thank God for his life and the inspiration he brought albeit for a very short time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, also mourned the passing of Ndugulile, describing it as a tragedy for the country and the region.

