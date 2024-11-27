Health experts have called for increased funding, policy implementation and use of technology as critical solutions to improving healthcare services and accessibility in Nigeria and the African region.

This was the focus of discussions during a panel session on day two of the ongoing Media and Development Conference (MDC 2024) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The three-day event, organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), is themed, ‘Navigating Global Shifts: Media and Technology for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Africa.’

The conference brings together media professionals, academics, policymakers, civil society leaders, and technology experts to explore how media and technology can drive inclusive and sustainable development across Africa amidst global shifts.

The conference features in-depth discussions, panel sessions, and workshops highlighting the critical role of media and technology in shaping Africa’s development future.

Financial barrier

The Executive Director, Vaccine Network for Disease Control, Chika Offor, said financial challenge is a major obstacle in providing effective health services in the country.

Mrs Offor said many countries, especially within the African region cannot afford to cater for their population.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“For example, in Nigeria we are 220 million. How many health facilities do you think we need to cater for everyone, especially for the poor and vulnerable,” she said.

She noted that while the Basic Health Care Provision Fund aims to increase primary health care facilities to 17,000, the figure remains insufficient to meet the needs of the population.

Speaking at the event, Senior Health Specialist, World Bank, Olumide Okunola, reiterated that poor health financing is responsible for low access to primary healthcare services in Africa and Nigeria.

Mr Okunola said low public financing leaves the poor with no choice but to pay out-of-pocket, which they simply cannot afford.

“So as it stands, Nigeria is a particularly large and wealthy country. Considering the size and wealth of the country, the level of spendings on health is abysmally low,” he said. “In fact, at this point, you could say Nigeria is one of the lowest spenders on health in the entire universe.”

He added that prioritising public financing is essential to provide equitable access to healthcare, especially for vulnerable populations.

Implementing policies

Mrs Offor highlighted the gap between policy formulation and implementation in Nigeria’s health care system, emphasising the need for actionable solutions.

She noted that Nigeria has various policies in place to ensure primary health care services are accessible. She, however, said the lack of implementation is a major concern that must be addressed.

“Nigeria has the BHCPF that is supposed to take care of primary health care, and this present government has the (Sector-wide approach) SWAp, strategy that is also looking at that,” she said.

“We have all the policies, all the declarations, everything that is necessary to make sure primary health care is actually primary health care. Now, the next step is implementation to make sure that these things work as they are supposed to.”

She also noted that collaboration is key to ensuring improved and accessible health services in the country.

Technology and education as drivers

Mrs Offor highlighted the potential of technology to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved communities.

She said the use of mobile phones and digital platforms can enhance communication, improve service delivery, and provide updates to even the most vulnerable communities.

“Many people are on WhatsApp, they can leverage technology, give information, where to go, with the location of the health centre, at least a health post,” she said.

She also emphasised the role of education in empowering communities to engage with healthcare services.

Health care services in Nigeria

Nigeria’s healthcare system faces numerous challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, underfunding, and uneven access to medical services, especially in rural areas. Despite having policies like the BHCPF, many citizens struggle to access quality health care.

This gap is worsened by a lack of awareness about available services and a disconnect between healthcare providers and the communities they serve.

An Assistant Editor at Premium Times, Bisi Abidoye, said the media plays an important role in reporting health issues by sharing information, raising awareness, and holding authorities accountable.

Mr Abidoye said the media must keep tracking projects and programmes in the sector to hold the government accountable and mobilise actions for enhancing service delivery in facilities.

“The media and technology have the potential to bridge this gap as they play a vital role in raising awareness, holding policy makers accountable, and educating the public on health-related issues,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

