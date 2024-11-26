The Lagos State Government has commenced a four-day residential training programme aimed at equipping medical officers in secondary health facilities with advanced hepatitis care strategies.

The training, which kicked off on 25 November in Lekki, Lagos is organised by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results (SOMLPforR).

The Director of Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Victoria Egunjobi, said the training would “equip medical officers with adequate knowledge and skills to manage patients with viral hepatitis in general hospitals across Lagos state.”

Ms Egunjobi reiterated that the programme aims to ensure access to care in all health facilities, a step toward achieving the World Health Organisation‘s (WHO) target of eliminating viral hepatitis by 2030.

She noted that the residential training programme aligns with the state’s efforts to strengthen its healthcare system and achieve sustainable health outcomes.

Eliminating viral hepatitis

The 2030 global targets for viral hepatitis elimination are part of the WHO’s global hepatitis strategy, which includes a 90 per cent reduction in new chronic hepatitis B and C infections, and a 65 per cent reduction in mortality due to these infections.

As of 2023, WHO revealed that Nigeria has more than 20 million people living with hepatitis B, C, or both; yet more than 80 per cent of the people who have the disease do not know their status.

In her opening remarks, the Coordinator of SOMLPforR, Mazeedat Erinosho, stressed the urgent need to address the knowledge gap among healthcare workers regarding viral hepatitis.

Ms Erinosho noted that the disease remains a silent killer and called for increased awareness and proactive measures.

“Many healthcare workers, including doctors, lack sufficient knowledge about viral hepatitis, and this training is a step toward bridging that gap,” she said.

She also shared a personal story of losing her sister-in-law to the disease, underlining the importance of early detection and management.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment, Ms Erinosho commended the Lagos State Government for being the first in Nigeria to initiate screening and vaccination for healthcare workers against viral hepatitis.

Importance of early detection

In his presentation, Casimir Omuemu, a leading Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) emphasised the importance of early detection and timely intervention in managing viral hepatitis.

Mr Omuemu described viral hepatitis as a “silent killer” that demands urgent attention, noting that one in every 12 people is affected by hepatitis, often without noticeable symptoms until complications arise.

He urged Nigerians to prioritise testing and vaccination, which are critical to protecting themselves, their families, and future generations from the disease.

He also stressed the importance of continuous education for healthcare professionals to stay updated on new advancements.

“The diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis are evolving, and healthcare providers must be adequately equipped to identify complications and know the facilities available for proper management,” he said.

Hepatitis progression

Speaking at the workshop, Consultant Gastroenterologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Rufina Igetei, explained that the infection, which can progress from acute to chronic liver disease, is a leading cause of liver failure and primary liver cancer worldwide.

“In Nigeria, hepatitis B stands out as the most significant, responsible for many of the long-term liver diseases,” Ms Igetei noted.

Ms Igetei lamented the lack of awareness and late presentation of patients in Nigeria, often due to limited access to healthcare infrastructure and inadequate follow-up by those diagnosed.

She expressed optimism about Nigeria’s progress in managing liver diseases, citing ongoing discussions to establish liver transplantation centres in the country.

“These infections and their devastating consequences are preventable,” she said, urging healthcare providers to prioritise early detection, patient education, and vaccination.

