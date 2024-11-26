President Bola Tinubu has formally asked the Senate to screen and confirm Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that a presidential aide last Friday announced that the president had sent the letter but it was only read on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

President Tinubu appointed Mr Oluyede as the acting army chief on 30 October following the illness of Taoreed Lagbaja. Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, however, died on 5 November.

Mr Tinubu said his request for the confirmation of the army chief is in accordance with provisions of Section 218 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act.

Why I appointed Oluyede as army chief

In the letter, President Tinubu said he appointed Mr Oluyede as army chief because of his diligence and commitment to the country.

The president described him as an officer who has displayed exceptional leadership, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the security and unity of the country.

“Lieutenant General Oluyede has been serving diligently in an active capacity since his appointment. He has displayed exceptional leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the security and continued stability of our nation and the progress of our armed forces,” he said.

Mr Tinubu also said the experience of the army general qualified him to be the next army chief.

“His qualifications, experience, and contributions to the Nigerian Army and the nation at large make him well suited for this important role,” he added.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to consider the confirmation expeditiously.

“While I am confident that the Senate will consider and confer the nominee expeditiously, please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committee on Army and directed it to report back to it as soon as practicable.

“It is good that the new chief of army staff is in active capacity, starting on a good note. So, in line with our rules, this is referred to the Senate Committee on Army, to screen and present the report to the Committee of the Whole for consideration and further action as soon as practicable,” he said.

The Senate, which is controlled by Mr Tinubu’s party, APC, is expected to confirm the president’s request.

